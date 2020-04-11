Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.83

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.00. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

