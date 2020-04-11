Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSM. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $354.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,297,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.