Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Head to Head Comparison

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

75.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.31% 8.31% 0.68% Bank of Commerce 23.47% 9.99% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flushing Financial and Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 1.21 $41.28 million $1.65 7.47 Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 2.19 $14.96 million $0.83 9.73

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.