FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its FLIR Systems’ growth prospects. To compete in the diverse industries in which the company caters to, the company continues to innovate new products, to capture larger market shares. It consistently pursues acquisitions and strategic investments to boost its core and non-core businesses.In the past year, it has outperformed the industry. However, FLIR Systems growth trajectory is likely to receive a hit due to the increased tariff on imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. This is because the U.S. aerospace and defense industry relies heavily on imported aluminum. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLIR. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

