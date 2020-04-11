FLETA Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 354.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,456,689 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

