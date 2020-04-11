Flash (FLASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $685.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 384.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.02679045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202564 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

