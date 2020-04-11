Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 544,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

