FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.11

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.11 and traded as low as $9.50. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

