First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

