First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,476. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $363.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.