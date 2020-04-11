First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

FFBC traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 744,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,766. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 394,486 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

