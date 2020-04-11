First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 34,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

