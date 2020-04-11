First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

FBNC traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 132,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

