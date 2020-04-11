FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.93. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of $70.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.
Avacta Group Company Profile
