FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.93. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of $70.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

