Financial Analysis: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. NantHealth (OTCMKTS:NH)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

NantHealth has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. Given NantHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NantHealth is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.23 -$4.52 million N/A N/A NantHealth $95.96 million 1.84 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -2.81

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14% NantHealth -65.40% N/A -22.82%

Summary

NantHealth beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.