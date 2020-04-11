Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.95.

NYSE:FNF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,810. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,362,000 after buying an additional 191,869 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,163,000 after buying an additional 87,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

