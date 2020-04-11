Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.04856059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036865 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

