Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.78. Feedback shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,361,429 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback (LON:FDBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.