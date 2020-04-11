Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.42.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 894,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.