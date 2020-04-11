Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 1,719,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 635,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 253,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

