Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.34.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 1,039,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $7,120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 478,487 shares valued at $10,304,412.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $814,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 49.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

