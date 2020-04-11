Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of FN stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,841,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

