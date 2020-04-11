F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $156.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.87.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.39. The stock had a trading volume of 873,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.