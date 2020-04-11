EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 580,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

