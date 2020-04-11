Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.06

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.99. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 37,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 23,000 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $137,310.00. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.