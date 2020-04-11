Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 2,598,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after buying an additional 374,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,986,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 294,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,492,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

