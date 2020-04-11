Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

STAY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,241. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

