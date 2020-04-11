Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors' primary revenue-generating segment, Airfreight Services, performed disappointingly in 2019 (revenues declined 10.5%) mainly due to slowdown in global trade following the U.S.-China trade war. This key unit is likely to have performed dismally in first-quarter 2020 as well due to low volumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Detailed results will be available on May 5, 2020. Unfavorable pricing is also a major headwind to the company. High operating expenses further add to its woes. However, we are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are also encouraged by Expeditors’ sound balance sheet. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had no long-term debt. Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to these tailwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 1,523,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

