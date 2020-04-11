Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XCUR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Exicure stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 313,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,620. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Exicure Company Profile

