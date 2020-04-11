Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

EXFO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a P/E ratio of 277.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

