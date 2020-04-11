Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $2.99. 6,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,853. The company has a market cap of $154.12 million, a PE ratio of 277.45 and a beta of 1.39. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

