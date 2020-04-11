Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

