Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.38. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 71,635 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.