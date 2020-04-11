Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,312. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evertec by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.