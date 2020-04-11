Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 4,500,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 400,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Everi by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 573,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 494,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.