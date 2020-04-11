Evan Cohen Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) Stock

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) insider Evan Cohen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($11,641.67).

LON HSW opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.85) on Friday. Hostelworld Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 35.75 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.62.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

HSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hostelworld Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.