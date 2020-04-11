EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get EuroDry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.26. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.