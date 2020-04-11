Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Esquire Financial from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 41,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,544. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

