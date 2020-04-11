Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.20.

ELS traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 1,343,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

