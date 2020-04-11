Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.04.

ETRN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 5,531,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,106. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,127,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

