EQT (ASX:EQT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.49

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as low as $20.00. EQT shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 35,774 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $418.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$29.45.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.44. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

