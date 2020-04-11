eosDAC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,823.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $47,823.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000414 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

