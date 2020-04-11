Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

