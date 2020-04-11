Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 6,161,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

