Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 730,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,936,754.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,099,649 shares of company stock worth $7,867,166. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

