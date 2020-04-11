Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

