Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

