Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $1.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 354.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

