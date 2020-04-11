Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.19.

ERI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 10,122,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,500. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

