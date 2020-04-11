eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 244,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 281,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

